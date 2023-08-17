What to watch this weekend: Rajkummar Rao's Guns and Gulaabs to AP Dhillon First of a Kind, here's the list
What to watch this weekend (18 August–20 August): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Note them down and get ready to watch!
Key Highlight
OTT platforms are attracting the attention of movie lovers as they refer to over-the-top platforms that allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone. or tablets. August is filled with interesting new shows and seasons. Films and shows mixed with genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy are all set for release this month. Here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment fans can enjoy.
1) Guns & Gulaabs
Inspired by the outcasts of society, Guns & Gulaabs portrays love and innocence in a world of crime. The series will seamlessly add humor while expertly fusing a crime thriller with a 1990s romance.
- Release date: August 18, 2023
- Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller
- Directed by: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
- Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah, Satish Kaushik, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gourav Sharma, Ashmith Kunder, and Pooja Gor
- Suitable for: UA
- Run time: 1 hour
- Box office collection: N/A
- OTT platform: Netflix
- IMDb rating: N/A
2) Taali
Taali is a web series based on the life of transgender activist, Gauri Sawant, It sheds light on her courageous transition, journey to motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion of the 3rd gender in every document of India.
- Release date: August 15, 2023
- Genre: Drama
- Directed by: Ravi Jadhav
- Creators: Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartik D Nishandar, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed
- Starring: Sushmita Sen, Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, Maya Rachel McManus, Ashish Bhati, and Bobby Kumar
- Suitable for: 16+
- Run time: Ep 1- 28mins, Ep 2- 32mins, Ep 3- 28mins, Ep 4- 30mins, Ep 5- 33mins, and Ep 6- 33mins
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: JioCinema
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
3) AP Dhillon: First of a Kind
The Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation. It features unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access.
- Release date: August 18, 2023
- Genre: Documentary
- Directed by: Jay Ahmed
- Starring: AP Dhillon, Kevin Buttar, Gurinder Gil, Herman Atwal, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr, Rahul Balyan, Bobby Friction, and Nirmika Singh
- Suitable for: 16+
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: Prime Video
- IMDb rating: N/A
4) Depp V Heard
Depp V Heard is a documentary series that examines the fiery Hollywood trial and the subsequent online response. For the first time, both testimonies are shown side-by-side in the series, with social media influencing how the trial was viewed by the public and how it turned out.
- Release date: August 16, 2023
- Genre: Docuseries, Crime
- Directed by: Emma Cooper
- Starring: Johnny Depp (self), Amber Heard (self), Emma Cooper, Greg Sanderson, and Sheldon Lazarus.
- Suitable for: 16+
- Run time: 3 hours
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: Netflix
- IMDb rating: 4.5/10
5) Fuh Se Fantasy
Fuh Se Fantasy showcases the joys of modern relationships that dare to explore their deepest and strangest desires.
- Release date: August 17, 2023
- Genre: Romance
- Directed by: Debatma Mandal
- Starring: Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M. Banerjee
- Suitable for: 16+
- Run time: 40 minutes
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: JioCinema
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
6) Mask Girl
Mask Girl is a drama that explores the insecurities of people and what actions they undertake to hide them while balancing life and fame. It is based on a well-known Korean webtoon by Mae Mi. Kim Mo-mi, a desk worker with insecurities about her appearance who transforms into a masked internet personality overnight, is the main character of the series. Her double life quickly spirals out of control, however, after she becomes involved in a string of bizarre incidents, including a murder.
- Release date: August 18, 2023
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller
- Directed by: Kim Young-hoon
- Starring: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Choi Daniel
- Suitable for: 16+
- Run time: 50 minutes
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: Netflix
- IMDb rating: N/A
7) Harlan Coben's Shelter
Action-thriller series Harlan Coben's Shelter is based on the best-selling Mickey Bolitar books by the author. The show centers on Mickey Bolitar, a young man who, after losing his father, relocates to Kasselton, New Jersey. When a second new student goes missing, Mickey becomes entangled in a web of mystery that uncovers a shadowy underworld that may hold answers to decades' worth of murders, legends, and disappearances—and perhaps Mickey's own complicated family history.
- Release date: August 18, 2023
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Directed by: Edward Orneals, Christina Choe, Deborah Kampmeier, Patricia Cardoso
- Starring: Jaden Michael, Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer, Shira Bolitar, Abby Corrigan, Ema Winslow
- Suitable for: 16+
- Run time: 1 hour
- Box office collection: N/A
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb rating: N/A
ALSO READ: Banita Sandhu makes a strong case for red ruched midi dress at rumored boyfriend AP Dhillon's party
Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a... Read more