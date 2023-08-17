What to watch this weekend: Rajkummar Rao's Guns and Gulaabs to AP Dhillon First of a Kind, here's the list

OTT platforms are attracting the attention of movie lovers as they refer to over-the-top platforms that allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone. or tablets. August is filled with interesting new shows and seasons. Films and shows mixed with genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy are all set for release this month. Here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment fans can enjoy.

1) Guns & Gulaabs

Inspired by the outcasts of society, Guns & Gulaabs portrays love and innocence in a world of crime. The series will seamlessly add humor while expertly fusing a crime thriller with a 1990s romance.

2) Taali

Taali is a web series based on the life of transgender activist, Gauri Sawant, It sheds light on her courageous transition, journey to motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion of the 3rd gender in every document of India.

Release date: August 15, 2023

3) AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

The Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation. It features unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access.

Release date: August 18, 2023

4) Depp V Heard

Depp V Heard is a documentary series that examines the fiery Hollywood trial and the subsequent online response. For the first time, both testimonies are shown side-by-side in the series, with social media influencing how the trial was viewed by the public and how it turned out.

Release date: August 16, 2023

5) Fuh Se Fantasy

Fuh Se Fantasy showcases the joys of modern relationships that dare to explore their deepest and strangest desires.

Release date: August 17, 2023

6) Mask Girl

Mask Girl is a drama that explores the insecurities of people and what actions they undertake to hide them while balancing life and fame. It is based on a well-known Korean webtoon by Mae Mi. Kim Mo-mi, a desk worker with insecurities about her appearance who transforms into a masked internet personality overnight, is the main character of the series. Her double life quickly spirals out of control, however, after she becomes involved in a string of bizarre incidents, including a murder.

Release date: August 18, 2023

7) Harlan Coben's Shelter

Action-thriller series Harlan Coben's Shelter is based on the best-selling Mickey Bolitar books by the author. The show centers on Mickey Bolitar, a young man who, after losing his father, relocates to Kasselton, New Jersey. When a second new student goes missing, Mickey becomes entangled in a web of mystery that uncovers a shadowy underworld that may hold answers to decades' worth of murders, legends, and disappearances—and perhaps Mickey's own complicated family history.

Release date: August 18, 2023

