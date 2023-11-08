What to watch this weekend: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to BTS’ Yet To Come; here's a list

Every week of November is full of exciting new shows and seasons. This week too is no exception. Talking about OTT platforms, they give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through internet-connected devices such as laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is superior. From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3 to South Korean boy band BTS's Yet To Come, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1. Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.

2. BTS' Yet To Come

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Release Date: November 9

November 9 Stars: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook Genre: Music

Music Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

BTS: Yet to Come was a significant concert that took place in October 2022, featuring the renowned seven-member band in Busan, South Korea. The event was part of Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030 and unfolded at the Asiad Main Stadium with a massive audience of approximately 50,000 people. The concert film has a runtime of 103 minutes.

3. Koffee With Karan 8

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: November 9

November 9 Stars: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 will be graced by Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

4. Rainbow Rishta

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Release Date: November 7

November 7 Stars: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Sanam Choudhury, Suresh Ramdas, and Aneez Saikia

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Sanam Choudhury, Suresh Ramdas, and Aneez Saikia Director: Jaydeep Sarkar, Shubhra Chatterji, Hridaye A. Nagpal

Jaydeep Sarkar, Shubhra Chatterji, Hridaye A. Nagpal Genre: Drama, Reality-TV, Romance

Drama, Reality-TV, Romance Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The docuseries Rainbow Rishta chronicles the real lives of six LQBTQ+ people in India. Poignant explores in detail their personal journeys including the challenges of being a same-sex couple.

5. Ghoomer

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Release Date: November 10

November 10 Stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Director: R. Balki

R. Balki Genre: Drama, Sport

Drama, Sport Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, Rahul Sengupta, Rishi Virmani

Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, Rahul Sengupta, Rishi Virmani Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Ghoomer revolves around the story of a young female cricketer whose dreams are shattered after she loses her right arm in a tragic accident. A former cricketer realizes her potential and steps in to train her and push her to follow her dreams.

6. Pippa

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: November 10

November 10 Stars: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli Director: Raja Menon

Raja Menon Genre: Action, Drama, War, History

Action, Drama, War, History Writer: Ravinder Randhawa, Raja Krishna Menon, Tanmay Mohan, Balram Singh Mehta,

Ravinder Randhawa, Raja Krishna Menon, Tanmay Mohan, Balram Singh Mehta, Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The plot of Pippa follows a young Mehta and India as they both try to establish themselves in another country's struggle for independence. Mehta led his troops to victory in this battle, paving the way for India's victory.

