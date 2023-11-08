What to watch this weekend: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to BTS’ Yet To Come; here's a list
What to watch this weekend (8 November–12 November): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Mark your calendar and get ready to watch!
Key Highlight
Every week of November is full of exciting new shows and seasons. This week too is no exception. Talking about OTT platforms, they give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through internet-connected devices such as laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is superior. From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3 to South Korean boy band BTS's Yet To Come, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.
1. Tiger 3
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 12
- Stars: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi
- Director: Maneesh Sharma
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.
2. BTS' Yet To Come
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Release Date: November 9
- Stars: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook
- Genre: Music
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
BTS: Yet to Come was a significant concert that took place in October 2022, featuring the renowned seven-member band in Busan, South Korea. The event was part of Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030 and unfolded at the Asiad Main Stadium with a massive audience of approximately 50,000 people. The concert film has a runtime of 103 minutes.
3. Koffee With Karan 8
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 9
- Stars: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 will be graced by Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.
4. Rainbow Rishta
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Release Date: November 7
- Stars: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Sanam Choudhury, Suresh Ramdas, and Aneez Saikia
- Director: Jaydeep Sarkar, Shubhra Chatterji, Hridaye A. Nagpal
- Genre: Drama, Reality-TV, Romance
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The docuseries Rainbow Rishta chronicles the real lives of six LQBTQ+ people in India. Poignant explores in detail their personal journeys including the challenges of being a same-sex couple.
5. Ghoomer
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Release Date: November 10
- Stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher
- Director: R. Balki
- Genre: Drama, Sport
- Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, Rahul Sengupta, Rishi Virmani
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5
Ghoomer revolves around the story of a young female cricketer whose dreams are shattered after she loses her right arm in a tragic accident. A former cricketer realizes her potential and steps in to train her and push her to follow her dreams.
6. Pippa
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 10
- Stars: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli
- Director: Raja Menon
- Genre: Action, Drama, War, History
- Writer: Ravinder Randhawa, Raja Krishna Menon, Tanmay Mohan, Balram Singh Mehta,
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The plot of Pippa follows a young Mehta and India as they both try to establish themselves in another country's struggle for independence. Mehta led his troops to victory in this battle, paving the way for India's victory.
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla’s FIRST digital cover makes a star-studded debut with Zoya Akhtar and Netflix’s The Archies cast
Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a...