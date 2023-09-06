What to watch this weekend: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi, here's a list

OTT platforms are attracting the attention of movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. September is filled with interesting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching movies with family members and friends in a theater is unmatched. From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment fans can enjoy.

1) Jawan

Jawan is an upcoming 2023 Hindi action thriller. One of the most anticipated films of 2023 features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar. Jawan is said to be a heist drama with the backdrop of revenge. Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying two characters in the movie. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan.

Release date: September 7

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by: Atlee

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and a special appearance of Deepika Padukone

Suitable for: U/A

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theater

IMDb rating: N/A

2) Haddi

The upcoming Hindi-language criminal drama Haddi, produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, and Ila Arun play major parts in the movie. The movie's plot revolves around the revenge tale of a transgender woman played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Release date: September 7

Genre: Crime, Drama

Directed by: Akshat Ajay Sharma

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Resh Lamba , Ila Arun , Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Shriidhar Dubey , Anurag Kashyap , Wasim Khan , Rahaao , Saurabh Sachdev , Vipin Sharma , Saharsh Kumar Shukla

Suitable for: U/A

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb rating: N/A

3) The Nun II

Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) runs across the demonic power Valak (Bonnie Aarons) in the form of a nun once more in 1956 in France as it makes a comeback in search of retribution.

Release date: September 7

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Directed by: Michael Chaves

Starring: Taissa Farmiga , Jonas Bloquet , Storm Reid , Anna Popplewell , Bonnie Aarons , Katelyn Rose Downey

Suitable for: 16+

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theater

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

4) Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Feminist Miss Shetty wants to live her entire life alone. Polishetty, on the other hand, desired a devoted relationship. The main focus of the movie is how they met and what transpires in their lives.

Advertisement

Release date: September 7

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Thriller

Directed by: Mahesh Babu P.

Starring: Anushka Shetty, Keshav Deepak, Jayasudha, Vinni Mobstaz

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 29min

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theater

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

5) A Time Called You

The loss of a young woman's partner is mourned. She thus finds herself mysteriously transported back in time and inhabiting the body of a high school student. There she encounters a pupil who uncannily resembles the deceased.

Advertisement

Release date: September 8

Genre: Mystery

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Starring: Kim Jin-won

Suitable for: 16+

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: N/A