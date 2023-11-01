What to watch this weekend: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 to Raj Kundra's UT69; full lineup
What to watch this weekend (1 November–5 November): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Mark your calendar and get ready to watch!
Key Highlight
Here comes November 2023. This month is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Sushmita Sen's Aarya3, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.
1) Jawan
Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. He encounters a terrifying outlaw (Vijay Sethupathi) who has terrorized many people and caused them great sorrow. Atlee, the writer and director, has packed the movie with numerous subplots that ultimately lead to the climax. Jawan's story captivates you right away and leaves you wondering what will happen next. The film which had a theatrical release on September 7, is going to release on a leading OTT platform.
Release date: November 2
Genre: Action, Thriller
Directed by: Atlee
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ashlesha Thakur, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Seeza Saroj Mehta
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
2) Aarya Season 3
The trailer of Aarya 3 shows the character of Sushmita Sen dealing a business with the Russians who were after her life. But, in the meantime, she confronts threats from new entrants on the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta. In the trailer, her character who is stronger, more determined, and fiercer like a 'wounded tigress' can be heard saying, "To protect her kids, sometimes a mother has to become a destroyer."
Release date: November 3
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Directed by: Ram Madhvani
Starring: Sushmita Sen
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
IMDb rating: N/A
3) UT69
UT 69 is a biopic of Raj Kundra, a popular businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Release date: November 3
Genre: Biography
Directed by: Raj Kundra
Starring: Raj Kundra
Suitable for: 16+
Where to watch: Theaters
IMDb rating: N/A
4) Koffee With Karan 8
The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will feature the famous sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
Release date: November 2
Genre: TV series
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
IMDb rating: N/A
5) Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Volume 2
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Volume 2 revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi. He got involved in the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal worth Rs 30,000 crore.
Release date: November 3
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
Directed by: Tushar Hiranandani
Starring: Gagan Dev Rirar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, Shaad Randhawa
Suitable for: 16+
Where to watch: SonyLiv
IMDb rating: N/A
6) Takeshi's Castle
As we know, Takeshi's Castle is a popular Japanese game show where contestants compete in challenging tasks to take over a fictional castle. Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam as his character Titu mama will be the voice-over of the show.
Release date: November 2
Genre: TV series
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals she draws inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role
Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a...