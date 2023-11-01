What to watch this weekend: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 to Raj Kundra's UT69; full lineup

Here comes November 2023. This month is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Sushmita Sen's Aarya3, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Jawan

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. He encounters a terrifying outlaw (Vijay Sethupathi) who has terrorized many people and caused them great sorrow. Atlee, the writer and director, has packed the movie with numerous subplots that ultimately lead to the climax. Jawan's story captivates you right away and leaves you wondering what will happen next. The film which had a theatrical release on September 7, is going to release on a leading OTT platform.

Release date: November 2

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by: Atlee

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ashlesha Thakur, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Seeza Saroj Mehta

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

2) Aarya Season 3

The trailer of Aarya 3 shows the character of Sushmita Sen dealing a business with the Russians who were after her life. But, in the meantime, she confronts threats from new entrants on the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta. In the trailer, her character who is stronger, more determined, and fiercer like a 'wounded tigress' can be heard saying, "To protect her kids, sometimes a mother has to become a destroyer."

Release date: November 3

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Directed by: Ram Madhvani

Starring: Sushmita Sen

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: N/A

3) UT69

UT 69 is a biopic of Raj Kundra, a popular businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Release date: November 3

Genre: Biography

Directed by: Raj Kundra

Starring: Raj Kundra

Suitable for: 16+

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

4) Koffee With Karan 8

Advertisement

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will feature the famous sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Release date: November 2

Genre: TV series

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: N/A

5) Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Volume 2

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Volume 2 revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi. He got involved in the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Release date: November 3

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Directed by: Tushar Hiranandani

Starring: Gagan Dev Rirar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, Shaad Randhawa

Suitable for: 16+

Where to watch: SonyLiv

IMDb rating: N/A

6) Takeshi's Castle

As we know, Takeshi's Castle is a popular Japanese game show where contestants compete in challenging tasks to take over a fictional castle. Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam as his character Titu mama will be the voice-over of the show.

Release date: November 2

Genre: TV series

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals she draws inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role