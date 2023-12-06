What to watch this weekend: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies to Kadak Singh; list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend: These releases are a mix of genres like comedy, drama, thrillers, and fantasy. Take a look at the list and mark your calendar!
On OTT platforms, a bunch of new releases are awaiting and entertainment lovers can enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content from anywhere they choose via an internet-connected device like a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. This week has a bunch of OTT releases coming your way. From Zoya Akhtar's The Archies to Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh, Pinkvilla curated a list of OTT releases for you to enjoy with your friends and family.
1. The Archies
- IMDb Rating: 2.2/10
- Release Date: December 7
- Stars: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
The Archies is a musical drama based on Archie Comics, set in the 1960s, with Indian actors playing the iconic characters. An experience brimming with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything that comes with being a young adult.
2. Kadak Singh
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Release Date: December 8
- Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jitendra Kumar, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, Dilip Shankar, Jogi Mallang
- Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5
In Kadak Singh, an officer named AK Srivastava, with retrograde amnesia, unravels a Chit Fund Scam by piecing together his identity through diverse perspectives in the hospital.
3. Dhak Dhak
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Release Date: December 8
- Stars: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Benedict Garrett, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Avanish Pandey, Nishank Verma, Poonam Gurung
- Director: Tarun Dudeja
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5
Dhak Dhak tells the journey of self-discovery by four fearless women from Delhi to Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass.
4. Chamak
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: December 7
- Stars: Siddharth Shaw, Suvinder Vicky, Mukesh Chhabra
- Creator: Rohit Jugraj
- Genre: Crime, Musical
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: SonyLiv
It follows the life of an aspiring young rapper Kaala who comes back to Punjab from Canada as he unravels the death of Taara Singh - the legendary singer who was shot dead amid a packed performance.
5. Mast Mein Rehne Ka
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: December 8
- Stars: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Chauhan
- Director: Vijay Maurya
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kamath, a lonely old widower, lives a routined life until a robbery shakes things up. The police find him unconscious the next day and comment on his lonely lifestyle. In his quest for change, he tries befriending strangers, until he crosses paths with Mrs. Handa, a vibrant Punjabi lady.
