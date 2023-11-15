What to watch this weekend: Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sukhee; full list INSIDE

What to watch this weekend (15 November–19 November): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Mark your calendar and get ready to watch!

Written by Arpita Sarkar Published on Nov 15, 2023   |  05:31 PM IST  |  3.2K
What to watch this weekend: Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sukhee; full list INSIDE
Image Credit: Apurva and Sukhee - IMDb

Key Highlight

Every week of November is full of exciting new shows and seasons. This week is no exception. Talking about OTT platforms, they give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through internet-connected devices like laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is superior. From Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1. Apurva 

  • IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
  • Release Date: November 15 
  • Stars: Tara SutariaAbhishek BanerjeeDhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, Madhvendra Jha
  • Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
  • Genre: Drama, Thriller 
  • Writer: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar 

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.

2. Sukhee 

  • IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
  • Release Date: November 17 
  • Stars: Shilpa Shetty KundraAmit SadhChaitanya Choudhary, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Purnima Rathod, Komal Sachdeva
  • Director: Sonal Joshi 
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Writer: Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, Rupinder Inderjit
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix 

In Sukhee, Sukhpreet (Shilpa Shetty), a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, gets to relive her life as a 17-year-old after attending her high school reunion. After spending the previous many years being limited to the duties of mother and wife, her experiences throughout the seven days have given her new life as a woman.

3. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan 

Khichdi 2 will follow the laughter filled daily routine of a Gujarati family residing in Mumbai, led by fan-favorite Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Jamnadas Majethia. 

4. The Flash (2023)

Advertisement
  • IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
  • Release Date: November 15
  • Stars: Ezra MillerBen AffleckMichael Keaton, Ian Loh, Luke Brandon Field, Kieran Hodgson, Sean Rogers, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Temuera Morrison, Rudy Mancuso, Antje Traue, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jeremy Irons, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Karl Collins
  • Director: Andy Muschietti
  • Genre: Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
  • Writer: Jonathan GoldsteinJohn Francis Daley, Christina Hodson
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema 

When The Flash uses his special powers to go back in time and change the course of the past, two worlds collide. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently changes the future, he finds himself caught in a situation where General Zod has returned and is threatening Armageddon. In the absence of any other superhero, the Flash tries to convince a different Batman to come out of retirement and free an imprisoned Kryptonian - even though it's not the Kryptonian he's looking for.

5. The Railway Men 

  • IMDb Rating: N/A
  • Release Date: November 18
  • Stars: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma 
  • Director: Shiv Rawail 
  • Genre: Drama, History, Thriller 
  • Writer: Aayush Gupta 
  • Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix 

The Railway Men is based on the true story of the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas Tragedy 1984, which is said to be the world's worst industrial disaster. 

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt says THIS on Karan Johar casting Kareena Kapoor Khan and her together; Watch

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar
Arpita Sarkar
Writer

Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Disney+ Hotstar, IMDb, Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!