What to watch this weekend: Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sukhee; full list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend (15 November–19 November): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Mark your calendar and get ready to watch!
Every week of November is full of exciting new shows and seasons. This week is no exception. Talking about OTT platforms, they give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through internet-connected devices like laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is superior. From Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.
1. Apurva
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Release Date: November 15
- Stars: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, Madhvendra Jha
- Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
- Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Writer: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.
2. Sukhee
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Release Date: November 17
- Stars: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhary, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Purnima Rathod, Komal Sachdeva
- Director: Sonal Joshi
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Writer: Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, Rupinder Inderjit
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Sukhee, Sukhpreet (Shilpa Shetty), a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, gets to relive her life as a 17-year-old after attending her high school reunion. After spending the previous many years being limited to the duties of mother and wife, her experiences throughout the seven days have given her new life as a woman.
3. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 17
- Stars: Farah Khan, Supriya Pathak, Pratik Gandhi, JD Majethia, Kiku Sharda, Kirti Kulhari, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anant Vidhaat, Jamnadas Majethia, Paresh Ganatra, Nimisha Vakharia, Ashwin Mushran
- Director: Aatish Kapadia
- Genre: Comedy
- Writer: Aatish Kapadia
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Khichdi 2 will follow the laughter filled daily routine of a Gujarati family residing in Mumbai, led by fan-favorite Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Jamnadas Majethia.
4. The Flash (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Release Date: November 15
- Stars: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ian Loh, Luke Brandon Field, Kieran Hodgson, Sean Rogers, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Temuera Morrison, Rudy Mancuso, Antje Traue, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jeremy Irons, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Karl Collins
- Director: Andy Muschietti
- Genre: Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
- Writer: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christina Hodson
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
When The Flash uses his special powers to go back in time and change the course of the past, two worlds collide. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently changes the future, he finds himself caught in a situation where General Zod has returned and is threatening Armageddon. In the absence of any other superhero, the Flash tries to convince a different Batman to come out of retirement and free an imprisoned Kryptonian - even though it's not the Kryptonian he's looking for.
5. The Railway Men
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 18
- Stars: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma
- Director: Shiv Rawail
- Genre: Drama, History, Thriller
- Writer: Aayush Gupta
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
The Railway Men is based on the true story of the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas Tragedy 1984, which is said to be the world's worst industrial disaster.
