What to watch this weekend: Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sukhee; full list INSIDE

Every week of November is full of exciting new shows and seasons. This week is no exception. Talking about OTT platforms, they give people access to their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through internet-connected devices like laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is superior. From Tara Sutaria's Apurva to Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty, here's a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1. Apurva

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Release Date: November 15

November 15 Stars: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, Madhvendra Jha

Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, Madhvendra Jha Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Writer: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.

2. Sukhee

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Release Date: November 17

November 17 Stars: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhary, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Purnima Rathod, Komal Sachdeva

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhary, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Purnima Rathod, Komal Sachdeva Director: Sonal Joshi

Sonal Joshi Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, Rupinder Inderjit

Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, Rupinder Inderjit Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Sukhee, Sukhpreet (Shilpa Shetty), a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, gets to relive her life as a 17-year-old after attending her high school reunion. After spending the previous many years being limited to the duties of mother and wife, her experiences throughout the seven days have given her new life as a woman.

3. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan

Khichdi 2 will follow the laughter filled daily routine of a Gujarati family residing in Mumbai, led by fan-favorite Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Jamnadas Majethia.

4. The Flash (2023)

When The Flash uses his special powers to go back in time and change the course of the past, two worlds collide. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently changes the future, he finds himself caught in a situation where General Zod has returned and is threatening Armageddon. In the absence of any other superhero, the Flash tries to convince a different Batman to come out of retirement and free an imprisoned Kryptonian - even though it's not the Kryptonian he's looking for.

5. The Railway Men

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: November 18

November 18 Stars: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma Director: Shiv Rawail

Shiv Rawail Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Drama, History, Thriller Writer: Aayush Gupta

Aayush Gupta Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The Railway Men is based on the true story of the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas Tragedy 1984, which is said to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

