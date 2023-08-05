What to watch this weekend: The Hunt For Veerappan to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; A list of 10 shows, movies

If you are a movie buff who looks forward to new releases every Friday or someone who loves binge-watching web series and all sorts of docu-series, then this upcoming weekend has so much in store for you. It's raining new films and OTT shows in August! Right from suspense to sci-fi and from drama to action, films and web series of all genres are heading your way through your digital screen this week. Hollywood films, regional web series, spine-chilling doc-series, you name it, this week has everything to offer to every movie and OTT fanatic.

So, this week if you are planning to do nothing but watch some good content and chill, but don’t know what and where to watch it, then just relax! Because we have compiled a list of films, web series, and documentaries that will surely satisfy your ‘entertainment’ buds, at least for this weekend. Thank us later!

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3:

Marvel fans, assemble! The third and final installment of the superhero franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy, has finally arrived in India on a leading OTT platform. Headlined by Chris Pratt, the story of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 revolves around how Peter Quill (played by Pratt), who is reeling from the loss of Gamora, rallies against the High Evolutionary with the help of other Guaridans and saves the universe.

Release date: May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 Streaming date: August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023 Genre: Action, science fiction, adventure

Action, science fiction, adventure Directed by: James Gunn

James Gunn Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 150 minutes

150 minutes Box office collection: $845.3 million

$845.3 million OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar IMDb rating: N/A

Fatafati

If you are a fan of regional movies and shows? Then this movie is definitely for you. Titled Fatafati, this Bengali movie follows the journey of a woman named Phullora Bhaduri, a talented tailor who aspires to be a successful fashion influencer. However, her increased weight, body shaming, and body image create hurdles in her way. Will she be able to cross them and fulfill her dreams? Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, Fatafati stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee in the lead roles.

Release date: May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 Streaming date: August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023 Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Directed by: Aritra Mukherjee

Aritra Mukherjee Starring: Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta, Soma Chakraborty, Raktim Samanta, Arijita Mukhopadhyay, Debosree Ganguly, Sanghasree Sinha, Asmee Ghosh, Loknath Dey

Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta, Soma Chakraborty, Raktim Samanta, Arijita Mukhopadhyay, Debosree Ganguly, Sanghasree Sinha, Asmee Ghosh, Loknath Dey Run time: 2 hrs, 11 mins

2 hrs, 11 mins OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Sony Liv IMDb rating: 8.1

The River Wild

A reboot of Curtis Hanson’s 1994 movie, The River Wild revolves around a pair of siblings who embark on a river rafting trip with a small group. However, their trip turns into a nightmare when they run into a group of deadly fugitives. Directed by Ben Ketai, The River Wild stars Adam Brody, Taran Killam, and Leighton Meester, among others.

Streaming date: August 1, 2023

August 1, 2023 Genre: Thriller

Thriller Directed by: Ben Ketai

Ben Ketai Starring: Adam Broody, Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Matt Devere, Nick Wittman, Courtney Chen

Adam Broody, Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Matt Devere, Nick Wittman, Courtney Chen Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 1 hr, 31 mins.

1 hr, 31 mins. Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 5.4

Devil’s Workshop

Love watching dark, creepy, mind-bending psychological thrillers? Then this 2022 Hollywood movie is something you should definitely check out. Devil’s Workshop is a psychological thriller that follows a journey of a struggling actor who decides to spend a weekend at a demonologist’s house as a prep for his upcoming audition. However, things take an ugly turn when he enters the dark world of demons.

Streaming date: Streaming since September 2022

Streaming since September 2022 Genre: Drama, Horror

Drama, Horror Directed by: Chris von Hoffmann

Chris von Hoffmann Starring: Timothy Granaderos, Radha Mitchell, and Emile Hirsch

Timothy Granaderos, Radha Mitchell, and Emile Hirsch Run time: 1 hr, 26 mins.

1 hr, 26 mins. Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play IMDb rating: 3.9

The Hunt for Veerapan

The Hunt for Veerapan is a mind-blowing docuseries that navigates the rise and fall of the notorious sandalwood smuggler of India, Koose Munisamy Veerappan aka Veerapan, whose 17-year-long manhunt in South India made headlines across the globe. This true crime docu-series is a four-part series, that will unravel the untold and unheard stories of the dreaded bandit turned domestic terrorist, Veerappan.

Streaming date: August 4

August 4 Genre: True crime docuseries

True crime docuseries Directed by: Selvamani Selvarajtwo

Selvamani Selvarajtwo Number of episodes: 4

4 Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: N/A

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

The much-awaited season two of the popular Netflix series is finally here. The first season followed the story of a university professor called Nandi and her passionate affair with a young man. However, the second season highlights Nandi and her struggles to find the real culprit behind the murder of her best friend. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and it will be interesting to know what happens next!

Streaming date: August 4

August 4 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Starring: Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Leonard Mahlati, Prince Grootboom, Nat Ramabulana, Vuyo Mahlati, Ngele Ramulondi, Zinhle Mahlati, Lunathi Mampofu, Frances Sholto-Douglas

Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Leonard Mahlati, Prince Grootboom, Nat Ramabulana, Vuyo Mahlati, Ngele Ramulondi, Zinhle Mahlati, Lunathi Mampofu, Frances Sholto-Douglas Directed by: Catherine Stewart and Johnny Barbuzano

Catherine Stewart and Johnny Barbuzano Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 4.5

Meg 2: The Trench

The sequel to Jason Statham-starrer 2018 hit movie, The Meg. It tells the story of Jonas Taylor and his group of researchers whose voyage discovers a dangerous mining operation in the deep sea. This sci-fi movie is scarier and filled with prehistoric creatures, not to mention, dangerous sharks.

Releasing date: August 4 (In theatres)

August 4 (In theatres) Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller

Sci-fi, Thriller Starring: Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing, Skyler Samuels, Sophia Cai, Sergio, Peris-Mencheta, Page Kennedy

Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing, Skyler Samuels, Sophia Cai, Sergio, Peris-Mencheta, Page Kennedy Directed by: Ben Wheatley

Ben Wheatley Run time: 1 hr, 56 mins.

1 hr, 56 mins. Box office collection: N/A

N/A Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres IMDb rating: N/A

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a computer-animated superhero film. It chronicles the lives of the Turtle brothers as they try to win the hearts of the residents of New Yorker while facing an army of mutants.

Release date: August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023 Genre: Action, adventure

Action, adventure Directed by: Jeff Rowe

Jeff Rowe Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, Paul Rudd

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, Paul Rudd Suitable for: PG

PG Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Box office collection: N/A

N/A Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres IMDb rating: N/A

Choona

Starring Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Shergill, Ashim Gulati, and Namit Das, Choona is a political drama series that revolves around a group of six politicians who hatch a notorious plan against the leader who stripped them of their power. But will their plan succeed?