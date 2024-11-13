What to watch this weekend: The Sabarmati Report to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release
Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here are the movies releasing this week, so make sure to check out this list before making your choice.
Another weekend is approaching, bringing a mix of thrilling new releases and classic re-releases for audiences to enjoy. From Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report to the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, these films are sure to entertain. Pinkvilla gives you a quick preview of what’s in store for this weekend—take a look!
1. The Sabarmati Report
- Genre: Drama/Thriller
- Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra
- Director: Dheeraj Sarna
- Release Date: November 15
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
The Sabarmati Report is based on real events, focusing on the tragic incident involving the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. The film follows two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.
2. Match Fixing
- Genre: Political/Thriller
- Star Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, Manoj Joshi
- Director: Kedaar Gaekwad
- Release Date: November 15
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Match Fixing, inspired by Kanwar Khatana's book The Game Behind Saffron Terror, explores a political conspiracy built around a fabricated narrative. The film delves into the complexities of regional politics and the tactics of manipulation.
3. Pardes
- Genre: Romantic
- Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Choudhry
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- Release Date: November 15
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Pardes, the beloved musical saga starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Apurva Agnihotri, directed by Subhash Ghai, has received much admiration over the years. To the delight of fans, the film is now being re-released in theaters.
4. Kal Ho Naa Hoo
- Genre: Romantic/Comedy
- Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Release Date: November 15
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Kal Ho Naa Ho, one of Bollywood's most beloved romantic comedies, will celebrate its 21st anniversary in 2024. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. This iconic movie is now making its way back to cinemas for a re-release.
