What was Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's first meeting like? Munjya actress spills the beans

Sharvari Wagh is currently receiving acclaim for her role in the newly released film Munjya. Following this success, she is gearing up for her next project, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring opposite John Abraham, slated for release on August 15. Apart from this, she has an upcoming collaboration with Alia Bhatt in an untitled film within Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe franchise.

During a recent interview, Sharvari Wagh reminisced about her first meeting with superstar Alia Bhatt, highlighting how effortless it is to collaborate with her. Sharvari also praised Alia as 'super cool' and expressed admiration, labeling her as her favorite actress.

Sharvari Wagh's first meeting with Alia Bhatt has a Vedaa connection

In an interview with ETimes, the Munjya actress candidly discussed her initial encounter with Alia Bhatt, expressing her admiration as a big fan. Recounting the moment, she shared, "When I met Alia after we knew that we're going to do this film, the first thing she said to me was that your Vedaa teaser looks extremely fun, and I can't wait to watch that film, and that was a big compliment for me."

She further mentioned that the fact Alia remembered and conveyed it to her boosted her confidence significantly. Recognizing Alia as a prominent figure in the industry, she expressed her admiration, stating that Alia is her favorite actress, and her words instilled a sense of confidence in her. Despite initially feeling nervous around Alia, she described her as "super cool," making the interaction effortless, and expressed her excitement for their collaboration.

Sharvari Wagh on working with Bollywood A-listers

Sharvari also discussed her mindset about joining the film, which reportedly includes seasoned actors like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. She mentioned viewing herself as a "student" in such projects, recognizing the rare chance they offer. Being part of a set with such esteemed actors allows her to gain valuable insights. She emphasized that learning extends beyond just the superstars, encompassing everyone on set.

The actress added that her aim is to make the most of this opportunity to acquire knowledge that she can potentially apply in future projects.

Sharvari further continued, " I'm not under pressure while working with big stars. I started with Rani ma'am and Saif sir. So, I think that, I think I've already been put into this room with superstars. I just want to learn from them.”

Sharwari Wagh on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sharvari Wagh has been earning praise for her role in the newly released horror movie Munjya, which also features Abhay Varma, Mona Singh, and others. The film introduced the first CGI-animated character in Indian cinema, contributing to Sharvari's rise as a national favorite.

Sharvari is set to star in the action film Vedaa alongside John Abraham apart from YRF spy thriller alongside Alia Bhatt. The teaser for the movie has already generated significant attention.

