What was Kiara Advani's reaction after she saw Sidharth Malhotra for first time at their wedding ceremony?

After dating each other for a while, Bollywood's love birds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo kept their relationship under wraps and made it official by dropping dreamy wedding pictures. They also posted their wedding video which took the Internet by storm. Recently, newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara were seen gracing their first award night post marriage and they looked all things stunning. During their appearance, Kiara spoke about their wedding and how she reacted after seeing Sidharth as her dulha.

While accepting her award, the host Maniesh Paul was seen asking her about the wedding. The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. Speaking about her first reaction, Kiara revealed that she was happy to see Sidharth waiting for him at the mandap. She said, "Main bahot emotional thi. Lekin jaise hi darwaaze khule and I saw him, andar se I was like, 'Yay, I am getting married.' Aur wohi feeling leke mai aage chali gayi. And of course, when you marry someone you love, the love of your love, you will feel that way na."

Maniesh was then seen calling Sidharth on the stage. The actor arrived and hugged his beautiful wife. The video has left their fans gushing over them. Sidharth and Kiara's shippers were seen dropping heart and fire emojis. They went on to call them a 'power couple'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding

Since the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, they used the film's reference to announce their wedding. They wrote a dialogue from the film in the caption. Their posts read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages as everyone got teary-eyed after seeing their wedding pictures.