What was Parineeti Chopra's brief to Manish Malhotra for her engagement outfit with Raghav Chadha? Find out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grabbed all the limelight yesterday as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving in style for Delhi. It was earlier reported that their engagement ceremony will take place in Delhi on May 13 and it is believed that the couple left for the same. In the past, the lovebirds have made several appearances together and despite not openly admitting their affair, it is quite clear that these two will soon be tying the knot. We know that there is a lot of curiosity around their engagement and wedding and now we have got our hands on the information regarding the actresses' engagement outfit.

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement outfit

According to reports in India Today a source close to the actress revealed that Parineeti Chopra will be wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for her engagement with Raghav Chadha. We had shared glimpses of the actress getting snapped outside Manish’s house in Mumbai before she left for Delhi yesterday. It was since then that the buzz around her wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit for her big day started doing the rounds. "After multiple visits to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home, Parineeti has decided to wear his designed outfit for her big day. The outfit trials have been done for the engagement day,” revealed the source. The reports further added that the actress asked the designer to keep it simple yet elegant as she is not a fan of heavy work. She wanted to keep the look minimalistic and classy.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watch IPL match together

Recently, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were photographed at Mohali’s stadium watching the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match. The two were standing together and looking at them, the crowd in the stadium went crazy. In the video that went viral, we can see the stadium shouting ‘Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad’ which made the actress blush. Raghav and Parineeti can be seen waving at their fans with big smiles on their faces.

