What were Priyanka Chopra & I thinking? Asks Celina Jaitly as she shares major throwback photo.

Priyanka Chopra began her career under the limelight in the early aughts. From winning the Miss World pageant to entering the Bollywood industry, Priyanka has come a long way. Needless to say, Priyanka's photos from back in the day often find traction on social media. On Tuesday, we got a glimpse of it as actress Celina Jaitly shared one.

The major throwback photo featured Priyanka and Celina from a photoshoot back in the day. Without a doubt, the actresses look stunning and throwback picture is all things precious. However, Celina hilariously wondered whether she and Priyanka were "forced to pose like dolls".

Tweeting the photo, Celina wrote, "I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls. #Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChoprashoor (sic)."

In the picture, the stunning actresses can be seen cuddling in their blingy outfits and poker straight hair plus full glam makeup.

Take a look at Priyanka and Celina's major throwback photo:

Fans and followers were quick to comment on the snap. While one said, "This is great," another commented, "you look gorgeous."

Celina is married to Peter Haag and lives in Austria. The actress is also a doting mum to three boys. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently became a mum via surrogacy. For the unversed, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child in January 2022.

