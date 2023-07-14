What will Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's 'future baby' look like? Ananya Panday's cousin uses AI to predict

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday who got married to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray earlier this year used artificial intelligence to share photos of what their future kid would look like. Alanna posted a video on Instagram, featuring herself, her husband Ivor, and their ‘future baby’.

Alanna Panday shares video of her ‘future baby’

The video started with Alanna and Ivor twinning in blue and white traditional outfits. Then the video showed pictures of a little girl dressed in a white t-shirt and blue overalls wearing different hair accessories.

Alanna’s husband Ivor reacted to the video by commenting “Your mini me." He also wrote, “I think the baby has my personality.” While Alanna’s mother Deanne Pandey had quite a cute reaction. She commented, “This is the cutest I have seen & I can’t wait to be a grand mom”. The fans also found the AI pictures cute and adorable. One fan said, “It looks like your childhood”. Another person said, “I think girls look more like the father”. While some fans assumed it was a hint that the couple would announce the good news soon. One comment read, "Ohh my god they are really gonna be so cute soo when you are gonna give this news to your family?" While some fans were certainly curious about what artificial intelligence app Alanna used to generate these pictures.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s story

Alanna Panday, the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday, married Ivor McCray in March this year in Mumbai. Alanna is a model and a social media influencer while her husband Ivor is a photographer and videographer in the US. They dated for a long time before getting engaged in 2021, and then eventually tying the knot this year. The two looked beautiful at their wedding in stunning white outfits with their pictures going viral on social media. Their wedding was attended my many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Maheep Kapoor Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri, and Sonakshi Sinha. They also own a popular YouTube channel together.

