What’s cooking between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur? Watch them together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash

It is that time of the year again when everyone is busy celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali. Last night Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon held a grand Diwali bash and we saw who’s who of Bollywood put their stylish foot forward and mark their attendance at the bash. From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, we saw a lot of celebs and a lot of pictures and videos has been floating on social media since then. But the one picture that caught our attention was a selfie posted by Neha Dhupia wherein we can see Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur together in the background.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neha Dhupia shared a selfie of her and Angad Bedi posing with the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The three stars look lovely but what makes this selfie so special is the presence of Ananya Pandya and Aditya Roy Kapur in the background. We can see the two stars who are rumoured to be dating together and appear to be dancing.

Ananya Panday admits she finds Aditya Roy Kapur hot

Ananya Panday had appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7. In the episode, when she was quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Karan Johar had further asked Ananya Panday what was brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. His question came after rumours of the two dating started floating earlier this month. Karan even revealed, ‘I saw at my party’, Ananya cuts him off and said, “No, no you didn't see anything'.” Karan continues, “What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor.” Hearing this Ananya went speechless.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali Dhawan to find a girl for Aditya Roy Kapur? WATCH VIDEO