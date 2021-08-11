What's keeping Kareena Kapoor Khan busy in the morning? Actress reveals as she sports a bun

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud nine as she just added two new feathers to her cap. Yes, you heard it right. At one end, she has turned a producer to back a film and on the other, she has penned a book on her pregnancies. Kareena's The Pregnancy Bible is out & the actress shared photo of herself signing copies at home on Wednesday morning. Not just this, Kareena also shared her casual morning look at the home and left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, "Mornings in my bun." In the photo, she is seen sitting in the balcony of her house with a stack of copies of her pregnancy bible by her side. She is seen holding one in her hand and signing it. Kareena is seen clad in a grey and pink nightsuit as she flaunted her morning glow sans makeup and enjoyed a signing session at home. The book chronicles Kareena's journey during the time she had Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena launched her book with in an Instagram live session. The two got together and discussed at length the various issues that the book chronicles. Kareena also shared that her second son's name is Jeh Ali Khan. However, a report recently claimed that in her book she has subtly revealed that his name is Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

