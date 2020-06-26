When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended his ex wife Reena Dutta's 50th birthday celebrations; Watch VIDEO

Aamir Khan had once attended his ex-wife Reena Dutta's birthday party back in 2017. He was also accompanied by Kiran Rao. Check out the throwback video.

Apart from being a talented actor, is also known to be a complete family man. The actor never leaves a chance to spend quality time with his family and multiple instances prove the same. He also shares a good rapport with his ex-wife Reena Dutta and we have got a glimpse of the same from a throwback video. Aamir Khan tied the knot with Reena back in 1986. However, the two of them parted their ways in 2002.

The actor is now happily married to Kiran Rao. We chanced open a throwback video in which Aamir and Kiran were present at Reena Dutta’s birthday celebrations. Yes, you heard it right. The two of them were present at the latter’s 50th birthday party and were seen having a blast at the same. The Thugs of Hindostan actor had returned back from Turkey and was invited by his children Junaid and Ira for celebrating their mom’s birthday together.

Aamir, being the perfect family man, took out some time from his busy schedule and attended Reena Dutta’s birthday party along with Kiran Rao. The best part was that the husband-wife duo appeared quite content and cheered up for Reena as the latter blew the candles and cut the cake. Their daughter Ira Khan could be seen capturing the moments on the camera happily. Not only that but Aamir Khan can also be seen opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate the moment in the video. Clad in a simple t-shirt and jeans, the actor left no stone unturned to make the celebration a special one. He had reportedly postponed some of his conferences and meetings to be at the birthday party.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback video below:

Apart from Aamir and Kiran, a few other family members and close friends of Reena Dutta were also present at the party. Ira Khan was the happiest among all and this video is proof for the same. She looked stunning in a little black dress. Talking about his ex-wife Reena Dutta, she was married to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor for fifteen years before divorcing him. As for Kiran Rao, she tied the knot with Aamir Khan in 2005 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. Aamir also shares a good bond with his children Ira and Junaid. He also has a son with Kiran whose name is .

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Thugs of Hindostan which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, , Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, , and others in the lead roles. The action-adventure drama has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After a hiatus of one year, Aamir Khan will be venturing back again with his upcoming movie titled Laal Singh Chaddha. It has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception and the reason behind this is quite obvious. The movie happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The satirical comedy-drama has been co-produced by Khan himself and his wife Kiran Rao. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and South star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie has been shot in different locations across India. Moreover, Aamir Khan’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha has been already revealed on social media much to the excitement of the fans. Its official poster was released last year in November. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas.

