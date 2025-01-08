When Aamir Khan disagreed with Dil director Indra Kumar over his elopement and marriage scenes with Madhuri Dixit; called filmmaker 'paagal’
In a new interview, filmmaker Indra Kumar recalled that he had his only disagreement with Aamir Khan when they had different views on some elopement and marriage scenes in Dil.
Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood due to his exceptional acting skills, attention to detail, and impressive screen presence. Although the actor has given several hits, one of the first films that brought him into the limelight was Indra Kumar's Dil. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he disagreed with Aamir over his character's marriage and elopement scenes with Madhuri Dixit, leading to a four-hour discussion.
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Indra Kumar recalled working with Aamir Khan on their 1990 film Dil, co-starring Madhuri Dixit. Kumar shared that he disagreed with the actor over some elopement and wedding scenes in the film.
He elaborated that in the scene, Aamir and Madhuri's characters elope and get married in a unique way. During the scene, the actor's character breaks a stool, sets it on fire, and uses it to create a makeshift mandap for them to take their vows. But, Khan wasn't convinced by the idea and expressed his concern with the filmmaker.
Indra Kumar shared, "Aamir told me, 'Indu, tu paagal hogaya hai, stool tod ke koi shaadi karta hai? (Indu, you've lost your mind. Who gets married after breaking a stool?).
He explained that it was the only time he disagreed with the actor and the discussion went on for four hours, as both of them kept their ground. Despite the disagreement, Indra was confident about it, and later, the film's success testified to it.
Indra Kumar's Dil, released in 1990, starred an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Saeed Jaffrey. The film received positive reviews and became the highest-grossing film of the year.
