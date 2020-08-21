When Aamir Khan got talking about nepotism and called it a natural human tendency

Currently, Aamir Khan is shooting in Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, nepotism has become the buzzword because fans of the late actor feel that Sushant Singh Rajput was treated like an outsider and that his career was sabotaged by star kids and Bollywood bigwigs. Post that, a host of Bollywood celebs have come out in the open talking about nepotism and how their career was finished due to nepotism. And amidst the nepotism debate, we got our hands on a throwback interview of wherein the actor has talked about nepotism. Aamir khan, when asked about nepotism, had said that it is natural human tendency and that he thinks it is human nature to love and help people

Back in 2017, on his birthday, Aamir Khan was quizzed about nepotism, and Aamir's first reply was, "What does nepotism mean?" Moving on, Aamir Khan had called nepotism as a natural human tendency because he felt that it's human nature to love and help the people. Also, the actor had said that someone can be from the family or someone he/she deeply cares for, helping someone is a natural phenomenon, and the Dhoom 3 actor said that his responsibility is towards his audience and that he holds them at the highest regard.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and prior to the lockdown, the two were shooting for the film in Punjab, however, the shooting was stalled. Now as we speak, Aamir Khan is in Turkey as he and his team have jetted off to kick-start the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha.

