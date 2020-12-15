When Aamir Khan hilariously asked his daughter Ira Khan if she has a driving license; WATCH Video

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video in which Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan went on a fun car ride in the city while shelling out father-daughter goals.

Speak of the most popular father-daughter duo in Bollywood, the list will be incomplete without mentioning and his daughter Ira Khan. The star kid, who is an avid social media user, often shares stunning pictures with her doting father and never hesitates to express her admiration and love for him. Ira, who is the daughter of Aamir from his first wife Reena, shares a friendly bond with the Dangal star. The father-daughter duo is often spotted spending family time together.

We have now got our hands on a throwback video wherein both of them can be seen enjoying a fun car ride. Ira and Aamir can be seen posing together for the shutterbugs before sitting inside their swanky car in the video. The star kid can be seen taking her dad for a fun car ride. Meanwhile, Mr. Perfectionist is seen hilariously asking Ira about having a driving license and his daughter’s reaction is priceless. The two of them were also seen smiling as they indulged in the conversation. While Ira looked lovely in a black top and shorts, the actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue tee.

Check out the video below:

Back in 2018, Aamir was trolled for sharing a picture with his daughter Ira wherein they both were seen in a playful mood. Netizens trolled the actor for posting such a picture during Ramadan. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has wrapped up the shoot of the same last month in Punjab. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. This will be Aamir and Kareena’s third film together. Needless to say, their fans can’t wait to see them together on the silver screen

