When Aamir Khan jokingly SPAT on Madhuri Dixit's palm but ended up making her angry

As it turns out, Aamir Khan has always been the humorous one and this one time, he left Madhuri Dixit angry with his little prank. Here's what happened.

is definitely one of the finest actors in Bollywood and well, he has been quite the prankster as one might not know about him. The actor has had his share of fun when it comes to playing pranks and we have come across one of them. Turns out, Aamir was popular on the sets as someone who reads palms and so, it happened to garner quite the attention of female actresses from time to time depending on what they heard.

From what we hear, it turns out, Aamir Khan has had a fun little incident with not just one but multiple actresses and as it turns out, the one with sort of did not go very well. While shooting for their film, Dil, Madhuri happened to hear about Aamir's ability to read palms and so, she went to him for the same. However, as it turns out, the actor went on to spit on her palm and ran away and this wasn't even the first time for him to have done something. None the less, Madhuri got angry at him and actually went running behind him.

Now that we come to think of it, one cannot stop laughing when it comes to such a thing, and imagining Aamir doing something like this in the current day is something that sounds all the more hilarious if anything. Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and the movie tanked badly at the box office. However, the actor was prepping up for an upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced.

