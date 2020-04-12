When Aamir Khan said Andaz Apna Apna is one of Salman Khan's best work

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna is a cult film that continues to be loved even today and well, back in the day, before the film's release, Aamir actually called it Salman's best work.

Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy flick that has remained with most of us for the longest time. While many of us might be kids when the movie released, the and starrer is one of the all-time classics that any cinephile would enjoy. The duo who took on the roles of Prem and Amar is something that no one should ever miss. Right from their banter on-screen to the dialogues that it has to offer, there is very little that could ever go wrong with this one.

And well, it looks like it isn't just us who love the movie or Salman's character for that matter. During one of the interviews, when Aamir was asked about his equation with the Khans, including , , and Salman, that is when he went on to talk about the movie and how he feels that Salman's work in the movie is one of the finest. This is a time when Salman had given back to back hits and with a movie like Andaz Apna Apna, the actor sure did hit home.

On the work front otherwise, Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and the movie tanked at the box office. The actor has been keeping busy with the prep for Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the Coronavirus lockdown, everything is on hold right now. Salman, on the other hand, was gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but turns out the movie will witness a delay too with the ongoing crisis that we are dealing with.

Check out Aamir Khan talk about Salman Khan and Andaz Apna Apna here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More