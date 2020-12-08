When Aaradhya could not stop stealing kisses from mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event and made fans go aww

In the cute throwback video, Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen stealing kisses from mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event. The video will melt your heart.

and are one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos in B-town. Aishwarya often shares pictures and videos of her daughter on social media. They share a great bond with each other. Now, we have come across a throwback video wherein Aaradhya can be seen stealing kisses from mom Aishwarya at an event.

The throwback video is from a 2018 charity event which was organised on the occasion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary. In the video, the diva can be sharing adorable moments with her daughter Aaradhya and the video went viral in no time. The mom and daughter can be seen wearing customised white t-shirts paired with blue jeans. Aaradhya can be seen sitting on her mom’s lap and they both exchanged hugs and kisses.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and ’s throwback video here:

On Aaradhya’s 9th birthday, Aishwarya shared a few beautiful pictures with the little lady and penned a cute birthday note for her daughter. She wrote, “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU.”

This year, on Aishwarya’s birthday, the star shared a few pictures with her daughter and wrote, “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, is now a part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

