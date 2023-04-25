When Aayush Sharma said Arpita Khan is constantly trolled for being overweight and dark: I’m proud of her…

An old video of actor Aayush Sharma talking about his wife Arpita Khan Sharma being a constant target on social media is going viral. In his video, Aayush Sharma addressed the constant criticism and trolling that his wife Arpita Khan Sharma faces for her body weight and skin colour. He talked about the toxicity and negativity that is present on social media, and while the video is from six months ago, it has resurfaced on Reddit, grabbing the attention of many.

When Aayush Sharma talked about his wife Arpita Khan Sharma being body shamed

In his speech at a TEDx event last year, Aayush Sharma said that his wife Arpita Khan Sharma is constantly trolled on social media for being overweight. “She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind her that she is dark in colour,” said Aayush Sharma. He added that beauty is no longer internal, and that no one wants to know how beautiful one is as a human being, but rather simply focus on external beauty.

Aayush Sharma said that he is proud of Arpita as she is comfortable in her own skin. “She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the I way I am going to live my life," Aayush said.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma tied the knot with Aayush Sharma on 18th November 2014. They are proud parents to two children- seven-year-old son Ahil, and three-year-old daughter Ayat.

In other news, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted an Eid bash during the weekend which was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, and many others.

