When Abhishek Bachchan beat Will Smith in THIS Guinness World Record category

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The film will start streaming from April 7th onwards on Netflix, directed by Tushar Jalota. Many fans may not know that Junior Bachchan has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Most Public Appearances Made By A Film Star In 12 Hours'. Not just that, he has also beaten Hollywood actor Will Smith's world record for a 'film actor attending a maximum number of media events in one day' for the promotion of a film.

Now, in a recent conversation with Goodtimes, the Bob Biswas actor spoke about it and that back in 2009, while promoting his film, Delhi-6, he did a 9 city tour. Abhishek said, "Will smith did it for his premiere of I, Robot. He did three premieres in three different cities I think he did London, Birmingham and Manchester, in 24-hour". He added that later he told his director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra that he wanted to break Will's record. "So, although we had a slight convenience in Delhi NCR. We did Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. This was done in 12 hours."

Later on, Abhishek again made it to the Guinness Book when he reversed the real-life roles with his father Amitabh Bachchan in Paa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has SSS7, which is set to release soon. He has Ghoomar with Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. Next, he will be seen in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur relive their 90s ft Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan