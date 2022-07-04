When Abhishek Bachchan named who had best onscreen chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 is all set to premiere on the 7th of July. Ever since Karan Johar announced the new season of the show, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch their favourite celebs get candid, witty, and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch. Recently, the rumours mills claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will be featuring together in an episode in the upcoming season. While Karan Johar dismissed these rumours shortly after, fans did like the idea of the two beauty queens being on the chat show together. While Aishwarya has graced KJO’s show twice: once in 2004 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once in 2010, with Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen had come with Sanjay Dutt on the first season.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best on-screen chemistry

Aishwarya and Abhishek shared the koffee couch on the first episode of the third season of KWK. During the rapid-fire round, KJO asked Abhishek who, according to him, had the best on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya apart from himself. Karan also gave him three options: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rajnikanth. Can you guess Junior B’s answer. Well, Abhishek said that Aishwarya had the best on-screen chemistry with the legendary superstar Rajinikanth. On being asked the reason for his answer, Abhishek said, “Because he is just the dude, man.” But, he then went on to add that SRK and Aish also have an ‘interesting chemistry’, and that it would be nice to see the two actors work together again.

He continued, “I have seen Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and her together, and I think they make a wonderful pair. But unfortunately for both of them…what happens with somebody like Hrithik is that you find him so good-looking, you find it difficult to go past that. And when he is coupled with her, who is also the most sensational-looking person on Earth, it’s very difficult to go beyond the looks and actually look into the great work that they do. I think, with Shah Rukh, there was a raw energy which was very nice and interesting. But, I think, with Rajini uncle, it’s just fantastic. I loved Robot.”

For the unversed, Hrithik and Aishwarya have shared screen space in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, and Guzaarish. On the other hand, SRK and Aishwarya have featured in several movies like Josh, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. Rajinikanth and Aish were seen together in the 2010 movie Robot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects

In their career in showbiz, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in a total of 8 films. The couple has featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ever since, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on-screen together.

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 is all set to premiere on the 7th of July, 2022. This time, KJo’s chat show will be streaming only on an OTT platform and won’t be airing on television screens. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are expected to be a part of this season. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor turned down his offer to be a part of season 7.

