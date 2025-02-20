When Abhishek Bachchan refused to do Apoorva Lakhia's film after six months of back and forth; here's what the filmmaker did next

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia is known for making movies like Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Haseena Parkar, and more. Back in 2003, he approached Abhishek Bachchan to feature in his directorial debut movie, Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost. Since Junior Bachchan invested nearly six months in getting back to him, the director thought the actor had agreed to do it. But months later, Abhishek said no to it. This made Lakhia furious who snatched his script from the actor’s hand and left. Read on!

While talking to Friday Talkies, Apoorva Lakhia spoke about his debut movie, Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, and how he wanted to cast Abhishek Bachchan in it. The filmmaker recalled that Pahlaj Nihalani’s son Vicky had offered to produce his debut movie. After having a brief discussion, all of them agree to cast Abhishek in the lead role. Hence, they met with the actor who was an upcoming star back then.

Apparently, the Ghoomer actor liked the movie but the conversation didn’t move forward for nearly six months. This made the Dus Kahaniyaan maker assume that Abhishek would say ‘yes’ to the movie since he invested so much time in it. Elaborating further, the filmmaker divulged that when someone meets Junior Bachchan, they get water.

A week later, if he calls them, they get offered a cappuccino. This is how they know they are progressing. And by the fourth or fifth meeting, they are offered dry fruits. “This gives you a green light. And when he starts to offer you sandwiches and all, you know that we will shoot now,” quipped Lakhia.

Even though things looked positive for the director, it didn’t go as planned. Nearly six months later, Abhishek called the then-budding director and said that this film needed to be made but not with me. “I got extremely mad at him and I just snatched my script from his hand and said, ‘No problem’. And I left,” he said. However, a week after the incident, Apoorva Lakhia got a call from Abhishek’s secretary and the rest is history.

