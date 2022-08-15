When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could not understand him when they first met

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, last year, her hubby and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an interesting detail about their first meeting. In an interview, the Manmarziyaan actor revealed that Aishwarya could not understand him when they first started talking. Read on to find out why.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could not understand Abhishek Bachchan

During his appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast last year, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya and his paths crossed each other back in 2000s. At the time, Aishwarya was shooting with Bobby Deol for the film, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. Meanwhile, Abhishek was working with the production team of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Mrityudaata in Switzerland. Since they were at the same location, the stars decided to have dinner together. For those unaware, Abhishek Bachchan grew up in Switzerland as he completed his schooling abroad. Due to this, he had developed a heavy accent back in the days and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t understand the words he uttered.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

A few weeks back, in an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

ALSO READ: When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bond with Jaya Bachchan: Maa & she are very close