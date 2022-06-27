When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED a ‘contradiction’ about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan has been making quite the buzz lately. Ever since Karan Johar announced the 7th season of the show, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch their favourite celebs get candid, witty, and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch. Recently, the rumours mills claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will be featuring together in an episode in the upcoming season. While Karan Johar dismissed these rumours shortly after, fans did like the idea of the two beauty queens being on the chat show together. While Aishwarya has graced KJO’s show twice: once in 2004 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once in 2010, with Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen had come with Sanjay Dutt on the first season.

Abhishek Bachchan’s revelation about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Lovebirds Abhishek and Aishwarya had graced the very first episode of Koffee With Karan season 3. This was the first time the husband-and-wife duo featured on the show after their marriage to each other in 2007. Needless to say, all three of them had a blast, and made quite a few fun revelations too. Speaking of which, Abhishek spilled the beans on why he thought his wife was a ‘contradiction’.

Abhishek said, “What’s really cool about her, which is a bit of a contradiction, but it’s nice about her, she’s like the epitome of grace, and she’s very feminine, and she’s a lady, and she gets treated like that. But at heart, she’s just another…she’s a buddy. You could ask any of my friends who I hang out (with). You can ask Uday (Chopra), ask Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), ask anyone. She likes to get in there and have fun.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects

In their career in showbiz, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in a total of 8 films. The couple has featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ever since, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on-screen together.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hopes that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 is all set to premiere on the 7th of July, 2022. This time, KJo’s chat show will be streaming only on an OTT platform and won’t be airing on television screens. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are expected to be a part of this season. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor turned down his offer to be a part of season 7.

