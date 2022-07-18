When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bond with Jaya Bachchan: Maa & she are very close

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, her hubby and actor Abhishek Bachchan once opened up about her relationship with Jaya Bachchan, and revealed that the two women are extremely close to each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s relationship

On the third season of Koffee With Karan, Aishwarya and Abhishek graced Karan Johar’s couch together in the very first episode. This is when the filmmaker asked Junior B about the three women in his life: his mother, elder sister, and wife, and how he has an extremely special place in all of their lives. When asked if he ever felt torn between them, he said, “Credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. I think what works also is that Maa and her are very close. They talk about everything and I really feel that Maa has very easily moved into the space of being her confidant in the house. I am pretty sure when a woman first comes into her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently, and obviously. And I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law because she too, knew what it was like to do that. And I really think Maa has done that.”

Aishwarya’s social media space is also proof of her close bond with her in-laws. She often takes to Instagram and treats her fans and followers to priceless family pictures with the Bachchans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

