When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya posed during the Maldives vacay as Abhishek Bachchan turned photographer

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

never fails to win our hearts with her social media posts and paparazzi pictures, and as we speak, Aishwarya is finally discharged from this hospital after undergoing treatment after she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. While fans wish speedy recovery for Aish, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya wherein the mother-daughter duo are seen posing in the pool while hubby Abhishek Bachchan turns photographer. Yes, this photo was shared by Abhishek which happens to be from their vacation in Maldives, and on the occasion of their marriage anniversary

In the said photo, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are sharing a warm hug while posing in the infinity pool. Also, a few days back, when Abhishek Bachchan’s web show- Breathe released online, wifey Aishwarya took to Instagram to pen a note for Abhishek to wish him all the luck as she wrote, “SHINE ON BABYBREATHE.” Also, amid the lockdown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan participated in the I for India concert that was organized by and Zoya Akhtar, and during the virtual concert, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan focused on the safety of all the frontline workers who have been putting their lives at risk to help others. Also, Aishwarya talked to one of her family friends who also happens to be a well-known physician himself and the Guru actress signed off by urging people to donate for the good cause.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will refuse to work with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×