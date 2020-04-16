When Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan’s twinning act in white at Cannes Film Festival stole the show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will soon be completing 13 years of marriage on April 20. Ahead of it, we stumbled upon their throwback photos from the Cannes Film Festival back in 2009 when the duo’s twinning act on the red carpet stole hearts. Check it out.

Every year, this time is when the who’s who of World cinema get together at the Cannes International Film Festival. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed. , every year, flies to the French Riviera for the event and back in the days, hubby Abhishek Bachchan also walked the red carpet with his ladylove. In a few days, Aishwarya and Abhishek will be completing 13 years of their marriage and fans can’t wait for the same. Amid this, we stumbled upon some stunning photos of the two from Cannes 2009 that will win your heart.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had walked the red carpet at various events at Cannes back in 2009 and at one of the events, the two stars stunned in white. What stole the show was the twinning act of the power couple at an event and that ended up becoming a highlight among fans. In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen stunning in a white ruffled off shoulder gown while Abhishek can be seen matching with his wife’s attire in a white blazer, shirt and a black pant.

However, the thing that grabbed the attention of fans was Abhishek and Aishwarya gliding down the red carpet hand and hand. Some of the candid photos of the two from the same will surely bring a smile to your face. From being by each other’s side on the red carpet to smiling away together, Aishwarya and Abhishek painted a pretty picture back in the days at Cannes. Now, amid the Coronavirus crisis, the two are at home spending time with their family and often Aishwarya shares photos with everyone on Instagram to share updates with her fans. Fans of the diva have been waiting to see the couple together on the screen too. But, no project together seems to be on cards.

Check out Aishwarya and Abhishek’s photos:

