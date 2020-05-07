When Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan met late actor Rishi Kapoor in NYC with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late actor Rishi Kapoor are all smiles in a throwback photo as they catch up for dinner with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others in New York.

can make our days brighter and evenings lovelier by just posting a candid new photo on social media because in the times of COVID 19, we are obviously not getting any paparazzi photos of the Mohabbatien actress and therefore, fans eagerly wait for Aishwarya to post photos on social media. Now, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan with late , , and and and Samaira.

In the photo, Aishwarya as always, looks gorgeous in black while Alia and Ranbir look amazing together and this photo is one of the dinner parties that the Kapoor and Bachchans attended together in the city. Now, last week has been pretty devastating for Bollywood and all Bollywood lovers as Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and passed away on April 29 and April 30, 2020, respectively. While Aishwarya shared screen space with Irrfan Khan, she, besides working with Rishi Kapoor, shared a great rapport with the Kapoor khandan and therefore, post the demise of Rishi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise and penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor to express her grief and remember the late actor through throwback pictures from the time they met him in New York. Alongside the photos, this Dhoom actress wrote, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever…” So, when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had visited Rishi and Neetu in New York and spend considerable time together.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, a very few family and friends of Rishi Kapoor attended the last rights and amongst Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and others, Abhishek Bachchan, too, was present at the last rites and later, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to croon a song in remembrance of his 102 Not Out co-star Rishi Kapoor. Now, as they say, the show must go on and therefore, at the I For India fundraiser, organized by and Zoya Akhtar, a host of Bollywood celebs such as , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, , Arijit Singh, and others participated at the concert and entertained their fans and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, too, interacted with fans and talked about safety of all the frontline workers who have been putting their lives at risk to help others. She also talked to one of her family friends who also happens to be a well-known physician himself. They not only talk about COVID-19 but also the casualties and number of people saved over the course of time.

Amid the novel Coronavirus crisis, since all of us are in quarantine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, made sketch representing the Coronavirus warriors- policemen, doctors, nurses, journalists and teachers and paid her own little tribute to them. Also, through her artwork, Aaradhya also asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus and a proud mother, Aishwarya, shared the sketch on Instagram with the caption, “My darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love.” On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Next, as per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, upcoming Tamil historical drama by Mani Ratnam, and the film is being planned to be made in two parts.

