When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan advised women on making it big in a man’s world: Believe in the strength of ‘no’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: the name needs no introduction. The former beauty queen is one of the most popular and celebrated actors in the Indian showbiz industry. She started her journey in films in the ‘90s, and soon cemented her spot among the topmost actresses of her time. Her fame was certainly not limited by geographical boundaries and she made her place in the international entertainment industry as well. In her acting career, Aishwarya has showcased her potential in several films, thus making her a favourite among fans. However, apart from her acting skills and undeniable beauty, fans also admire Aishwarya for her wit, charm, and articulate personality. Speaking of which, in an old interview with a leading magazine, Aish shared some valuable advice on how women can make it big in a man’s world. Here’s what she had to say.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on making it big in a man’s world

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya was asked how a woman can make it big in a man’s world. Replying to this, the actress shelled out some valuable advice for women. She said that it’s important to be comfortable in one’s skin and be one’s best friend. She shared, “By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. It’s important to enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey. Be in the present, be in the now, and experience it in its entirety. Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by. And the pace that we’re living in today is only getting faster and faster.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

