When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s candlelight dinner in Maldives went wrong

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, in an earlier interview with a leading magazine, Aish and hubby Abhishek Bachchan spoke at length as they shared their guide to a happy marriage. In the same interview, Junior B spilled the beans about the time when a candlelight dinner with Aishwarya did not go as planned.

Abhishek Bachchan on his beach date with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a chat with Vogue in 2016, Abhishek and Aishwarya were asked about the most romantic thing they have done for each other. Replying to this, the Manmarziyaan actor shared a message for men as he asked them to stop believing that a candlelight dinner on the beach can be the most romantic thing, as his went all wrong.

He said, “So this is for men everywhere—don't believe that bit about a candlelight dinner on the beach being the most romantic thing in the world. I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there's sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I'm here to tell you guys, just don't do it.”

Furthermore, he also shared what he thought was the most romantic thing Aishwarya and he do together. “I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We've actually spent entire nights just talking. I think that's the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share and listen,” shared Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

A few weeks back, in an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

