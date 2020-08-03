When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked Ranbir Kapoor to stop acting like a child on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

was last seen in Fanney Khan and next she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film. Also, prior to Fanney Khan, Aishwarya made heads turn in ’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and besides the songs and dialogues of the film, it was Aishwarya and Ranbir’s chemistry that was the talking point of ADHM. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback interview of wherein Ranbir Kapoor revealed that while shooting for the film, Aishwarya had asked him to stop behaving like a child

As we all know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor play lovers in the film, and since there were romantic scenes between the two, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that one, he wasn’t sure whether Aishwarya would agree to shoot the film with him and also, RK revealed that while shooting for the intimate scenes, Aishwarya asked him to not behave like a child. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he was so overwhelmed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that he was even hesitant to touch her while shooting for their initial few intimate scenes for the movie. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor said that his hands were shivering but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made him feel very comfortable during the scene and RK said that she asked him to 'stop acting like a child' and act out the scene properly.

Also, Ranbir Kapoor had said that despite being senior to him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never made him feel that she was his senior or a much bigger movie star.

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will refuse to work with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×