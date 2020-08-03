  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked Ranbir Kapoor to stop acting like a child on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
18711 reads Mumbai
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked Ranbir Kapoor to stop acting like a child on the sets of Ae Dil Hai MushkilWhen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asked Ranbir Kapoor to stop acting like a child on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan and next she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film. Also, prior to Fanney Khan, Aishwarya made heads turn in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and besides the songs and dialogues of the film, it was Aishwarya and Ranbir’s chemistry that was the talking point of ADHM. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor wherein Ranbir Kapoor revealed that while shooting for the film, Aishwarya had asked him to stop behaving like a child

As we all know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor play lovers in the film, and since there were romantic scenes between the two, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that one, he wasn’t sure whether Aishwarya would agree to shoot the film with him and also, RK revealed that while shooting for the intimate scenes, Aishwarya asked him to not behave like a child. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he was so overwhelmed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that he was even hesitant to touch her while shooting for their initial few intimate scenes for the movie. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor said that his hands were shivering but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made him feel very comfortable during the scene and RK said that  she asked him to 'stop acting like a child' and act out the scene properly.

Also, Ranbir Kapoor had said that despite being senior to him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never made him feel that she was his senior or a much bigger movie star. 

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will refuse to work with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Yoyo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement