When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian ever to open the Cannes Film Festival in 2005.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wooed everyone with her jaw-dropping appearances at Cannes 2022. The diva has walked the red carpet at the film festival several times. She made her debut at Cannes in 2002, when she attended the prestigious international event for the screening of Devdas with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, she has graced the event quite consistently for 18 years. In fact, in 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to be a member of the Jury at the festival as well. She then became the first Indian celebrity to open the Cannes Film Festival in 2005. Yes, you read that right.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens Cannes Film Festival in 2005

Recently, Aishwarya walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and left fans and netizens in awe of her gorgeous looks. This is when a video from 2005 started doing the rounds on social media showcasing Aishwarya declaring the 58th Cannes Film Festival open.

In the video, the actress can be seen donning a gorgeous black dress, as she stood on the stage and said, “Good evening everybody. It's an absolute pleasure and an honour for me to declare the 58th Cannes Film Festival open.” Sharing the stage with her was none other than Salma Hayek.

The 58th Cannes Film Festival started on May 11th and continued until May 22, 2005. For her first appearance, Aishwarya was seen wearing a white maxi dress by Giorgio Armani. For her second look, Aishwarya donned a black Gucci gown with a plunging neckline. That year, 20 movies from 13 countries were selected to compete. The Palme d'Or went to the Belgian film titled L'Enfant, helmed by the Dardenne brothers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai’s looks at Cannes this year, the actress looked like an absolute boss-babe in a pink Valentino pantsuit on her first day at the event. She then walked the red carpet in a black ball gown with beautiful, embellished floral sleeves. She also attended the 75th Anniversary Dinner for Loreal Paris in a stunning shimmery pink gown. For the unversed, the blue-eyed beauty of B’Town has been associated with the global cosmetic brand for over two decades now, and is also its Global ambassador. For her next look, Aishwarya opted for a Venus-inspired pink-coloured gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes journey

Recently, Aishwarya interacted with Anupama Chopra on the red carpet and opened up about her 20 years of journey in this prestigious film festival. Talking about her experience and journey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that experience is always a good thing. She feels that it always contributes to growth, and positive progression, in any field and anything we take on. “As long as the experience is positive you know it is building to a good place and I genuinely am so grateful to God that I have nothing to complain about it’s only gratitude and I am so thankful for everything that has infused positivity in terms of experience in my life,” she added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

