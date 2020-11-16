When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & birthday girl Aaradhya greeted Kiran Rao & her son Azad with hugs; WATCH

As Aaradhya Bachchan is celebrating her 9th birthday today, here is a cute throwback video of the baby girl hugging Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan.

and Abhishek Bachchan’s little girl has turned a year older today. Several started pouring in birthday wishes for the Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter on social media. Aaradhya’s grandfather, superstar Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to wish her on social media. Big B took to his social media handle to share a beautiful collage of baby Aaradhya’s pictures from her growing up years.

Reportedly, Aaradhya is going to have a low-key celebration this year due to the ongoing pandemic. As Aaradhya is celebrating her 9th birthday today, here is a cute throwback video of the baby girl hugging and Kiran Rao’s son . It is indeed a heartwarming video. The video is from a birthday party, which was organized by Vidya Balan for her nephew.

At the birthday party, both Aaradhya and Azad reached the venue along with their mothers Aishwarya and Kiran almost at the same time. Later, Aishwarya and Kiran hugged and talked to each other while the adorable star kids happily stood together. The Taal actress was also seen bending down to greet Aamir’s son. On the other hand, after Aaradhya’s initial hesitation in front of the cameras, she was seen smiling all through while speaking with Kiran.

Check out the cute throwback video of and Azad Rao Khan here:

Azad Rao Khan looked cute in sporty outfit paired with fluorescent sneakers and blue spectacles. On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan wore a pink dress and she looked pretty in the same.

