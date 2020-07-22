When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke down in front of paparazzi as they screamed in a children’s hospital

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

, like many other celebs, is often papped in and around the city and while Aishwarya always patiently poses for the paps, once it so happened that Aishwarya lost her cool and yelled at the paps for flashing their cameras. Well, it so happened that on Aishwarya’s father Krishna Raj's birth anniversary, Aishwarya visited a hospital where she had sponsored the treatment of 100 kids who were born with cleft lips and palates. So, while Aishwarya was accompanied by Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Raj as she visited the hospital, but before leaving, Aishwarya had an emotional outburst when the paps stared to flash the cameras.

It so happened that just before cutting the cake, Aishwarya got miffed with the paparazzi and their flashing cameras so much so that Aishwarya had a meltdown and she requested the paparazzi to stop screaming and not to click pictures as she reminded them that this is not a filmy party nor just another public event. Aishwarya had said, “I am asking you all to keep silence. You don’t need photos of all this. Me and you belong to this business, but all the others present here don’t. Please show some respect. This is not a premiere, this is not another public event.”

As we speak, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hospitalized in a hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too have been hospitalized after they all tested positive. on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

