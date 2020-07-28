When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Abhishek Bachchan’s 40th birthday on a yacht with Big B, Jaya & Shweta

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and her daughter have returned home after testing negative. Post their discharge, Big B took to social media to inform his fans that he got emotional when he learnt that Aish and his granddaughter have tested negative, and today, while browsing through the internet, we came across a major throwback vacation photo of the entire Bachchan family wherein they are seen posing for a photo on a yacht.

Yes, to celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s 40th birthday, the Bachchan khandan had jetted off to Maldives and Big B, later took to Twitter, to share a photo from their family vacation. In the said photo, Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya along with the entire Bachchan clan including father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya and sister-in-law Shweta are seen posing on a yacht in Maldives and alongside the photo, Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The family that stays together .. sails together ..!!”

In the photo, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya can be seen sitting comfortably in her mother’s lap while Shweta Bachchan Nanda is with her father while Abhishek sits next to his mom . On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

T 2135 - To all that have sent messages through me for Abhishek on his birthday .. gratitude and thank you ! pic.twitter.com/xyjbwPYTi2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2016

