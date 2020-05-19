When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose Mani Ratnam and Mohalal over Aamir Khan and Raja Hindustani

Read on to know why Asihwarya Rai Bachchan chose Mani Ratnam's Iruvar over commercially driven Bollywood projects like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

may not be delivering box office hits in recent years, but before the lockdown, the actress was gearing up to return with her favourite director Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. While the film was slated for a 2020 release, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the film industry's release schedule haywire. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai had made her debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar back in 1997, three years after she won the Miss World 1994 pageant. But did you know that Aishwarya was being pursued for films long before she made her debut.

Between her pageant win and debut, Aishwarya had a gap of three years and while she focused on multiple things, the actress gave thought to her career a little later. Speaking about it in an interview to Femina, the 'Dhoom 2' actress had revealed in 2018 that she was indeed the first choice for Raja Hindustani and not Karisma Kapoor. The starrer went on to become a commercial hit at the box office just a year before Aishwarya could make her debut.

A simple story of a small town cab driver falling in love with a rich woman in Dharmesh Darshan’s Raja Hindustani eventually starred Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan and is one of the many hits in their filmography. Not just this film, but Aishwarya was also offered Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai opposite and . However, Aishwarya rejected this film as well for multiple reasons. These two blockbusters could have been a great addition to Aishwarya's filmography since she was just starting out. However, the actress had other plans.

While reports reveal that Aishwarya was unsure of acting as a career at the time, the actress addressed the same in her 2018 interview. "Even before winning the titles, I was being pursued. Dharmesh Darshan had offered me Raja Hindustani; Yashji (Yash Chopra) wanted to launch me in Maine Toh Mohabbat Kar Li, which became Dil To Pagal Hai. I met Shekhar Kapur who told me that he was a trained chartered accountant, but then cinema beckoned," Aishwarya had revealed at the time.

Turning down these lucrative offers, Aishwarya instead signed up for Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and made her debut in 1997. The Tamil film put Aishwarya under the spotlight as the actress essayed dual roles in the political drama. In her first film, Aishwarya was cast opposite South superstar Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, and Revathi among others. The film opened to critical acclaim and was well-received at the box office. Internationally, too, the film garnered attention and won the Best Film award at the Belgrade International Film Festival and two National Film Awards. Though controversial, Mani Ratnam considers Iruvar as one of his best films.

Speaking about her decision to choose Iruvar over commercially driven Bollywood projects like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Aishwarya had said, "During the title year, both Mani Ratnam and Rajiv Menon got in touch. I was an admirer of Mani Ratnam's cinema, so Iruvar happened. Again, my story was an unconventional one. Unlike other newcomers who waited to see the fate of their first film, I'd already signed two to three films. Long story short, when I started shooting Iruvar with Mani, my inner voice told me this was home."

Well, we must say Aishwarya's choice paid off. The same year, 1997, the actress featured in a Bollywood film titled Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. While the film marked Aishwarya's debut in Hindi films, it did not do much for her as it tanked. However, Aishwarya did end up winning the most promising newcomer at the awards. While Iruvar brought her much recognition, Aishwarya's next few films tanked at the box office. It was only in 1999 that she witnessed a major turning point after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Today, Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan, has a daughter named and continues to act in films. In the last five years, she has starred in the much-talked about Ae Dil Hail Mushkil and Fanney Khan. While the latter created no noise at the box office, ADHM was a blockbuster hit. The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan and expectations are at an all-time high.

