When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan defended Abhishek Bachchan as he was asked about being overshadowed by her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, in an old interview, she once came to hubby Abhishek Bachchan’s defense, when he was asked if he ever felt overshadowed by her, and his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

During an interview with BBC, Abhishek was asked if it bothers him being overshadowed by the fame of his father and wife. To this, Abhishek replied, “No, not at all.”

However, Aishwarya chipped in and defended Junior B as she brought attention to his body of work as an actor. “I think it's unfair that this question is posed and imposed on him at each point in time because that isn't it at all. His body of work, the kind of variety of roles, he is very, very well established and has carved a niche for himself,” she said.

The actress gave her own example and further added, "But the reason I interrupted is because I found myself for the longest time being asked that, ‘you have been a model and you have been a Miss World, so do you find yourself only getting roles where you be this beautiful woman.' So it's the same way. It's this perception that stands larger than reality. And the fact is that we all are doing very good work. I am sorry to interrupt.”

After her reply, the interviewer claimed she was being “protective” of Abhishek Bachchan. She expressed, “No, it's the truth. The truth must be said.”