When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan described Shah Rukh Khan as charismatic, sharp & someone who’ll achieve his target

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan described Shah Rukh Khan as charismatic, sharp & someone who'll achieve his target
We all know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh khan have shared screen space in a couple of films such as Josh, and Mohabbatein, and as much as fans were convinced to see Aishwarya as SRK’s sister, fans were equally convinced to see them romance each other. And during a throwback interview, when Aishwarya was asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan, the actress was all praises for him as she said that SRK is an achiever and what he sets his eyes on, he achieves it.

Describing Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that he is very charismatic and what makes him stand out from others is the fact that he is very hard working and if he sets his eye on something, he achieves it. Aishwarya said, “Very charismatic, super sharp and he is someone who’ll achieve his target. What he has his eyes set on, he will get that done, and for that, he works very hard, and he makes sure he achieves it so he is truly an achiever because he makes it happen.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. As we speak, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hospitalized post she tested positive for COVID 19, and besides Aish, Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, too are hospitalized.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

