When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan explained to an excited Aaradhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja pandal; WATCH

Aaradhya Bachchan is the apple of her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eyes and we stumbled upon proof in a throwback Durga Puja video. The adorable video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya is bound to come as a treat for you.

Among the popular mother-daughter duos in Bollywood, and are among fan favourites. Often when Aishwarya heads out, her daughter Aaradhya accompanies her. Even when the star heads for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, she ensures her little one is with her. The adorable bond between Aishwarya and Aaradhya has often been captured by the paparazzi at public events and it always manages to leave fans gushing. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the cute mom-daughter duo that will come as a treat for you.

In a throwback video from Durga Puja, we can spot Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan alongside. While Abhishek is seen offering prayers, Aishwarya is seen helping her daughter with her dupatta and then explaining to her how to offer prayers to the Goddess. We see the adorable mother-daughter duo bowing before the Goddess and offering prayers together. Aishwarya is also seen explaining to Aaradhya details about the puja as she points to different things in front of them and talks to her.

The adorable throwback video left fans impressed as they witnessed the adorable bond between them. Aishwarya is seen lifting Aaradhya in her arms too and later the Pandit gives her prasad to her mom. When Aishwarya sits on the floor, Aaradhya is seen sitting in her mom's lap for the puja.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya's throwback Durga Puja video:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been spending time at home. A while back, the mother-daughter battled COVID 19 with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. Post recovery, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have refrained for heading out. Recently, on the occasion of Dussehra, Aishwarya shared a heartfelt wish for everyone on social media. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. She will be seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, she will be seen essaying a grey character in the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

