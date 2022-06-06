When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt ‘true satisfaction’ to earn the title of an actress after THIS film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the top actresses in the Indian film industry. Especially in the late nineties and 2000’s, Aishwarya’s reign on the silver screen was unquestionable. In her career in showbiz lasting over two decades, she has delivered several memorable performances, thus showcasing her acting prowess to fans and critics alike. But, do you know, that the former beauty queen felt true satisfaction to warn the title of an actress only THIS particular film? Before you read ahead, can you guess which movie are we talking about?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the success of Taal

Well, in an old interview, Aishwarya revealed that she had long awaited to earn the title of an ‘actress’ and that she only felt like she has truly earned it after the release of her 1999 film Taal. Yes! You read that right. A couple of years back, an old interview surfaced on the internet where Aishwarya was seen talking about the success of Taal. She also shared the praise and adulation that she got for the film.

Aishwarya said, “I do feel good about the fact that it's a hit, but I'm even happier and truly content about the fact that people do recognise the efforts and hard work put in. I have earned the title of being called an actress. I have had to wait my time. Miss India happened easy, Miss World happened easy but being called an actress took a bit of time and it feels good to have earned that. That is my true satisfaction. To have that reiterated with a beautiful film like Taal, I couldn’t have asked for a better time,” said the actress.

Taal: The Movie

Talking about Taal, the movie is a 1999 musical romantic drama directed by Shubhash Ghai. The story follows the life of Mansi (Aishwarya Rai), an aspiring singer, who becomes popular with the help of Vikrant (Anil Kapoor) after her boyfriend Manav (Akshaye Khanna) insults her and her family. But problems arise when he apologises and tries to win her back.

The film was backed by Mukta Arts. The music, which was a significant part of the film, was composed by the A R Rahman himself. Aishwarya was also nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

Recently, in a conversation with Film Companion at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya opened up about Ponniyin Selvan and called it Mani Ratnam’s dream project. The actress said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning”. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

