When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sassy reply to David Letterman's query on staying with parents as an adult

During a 2005 appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left David Letterman flustered over her epic response to his question on why she stayed with her parents as an adult. Watch the hilarious moment below.

Before and ventured into the world of Hollywood, there was who starred in films like Pink Panther 2 and Provoked. Moreover, the global reach that the actress has even now is phenomenal and can be seen during her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, every year. In 2005, when Aishwarya was promoting her film, Bride and Prejudice, she appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman and eventually schooled the iconic talk show host on all things India.

When discussing Bollywood, David asked Rai about the languages that she speaks and quipped that in the US, everyone speaks English. In response, Aishwarya eloquently pointed out the diversity in India and how there are multiple languages in the country. Moreover, the 46-year-old actress also explained how Bollywood movies are like musicals as it's a celebration where art imitates life. However, the most epic response that Aishwarya gave to Letterman was when quizzed on why she still stays with her parents as an adult.

"It's fine to live with your parents because it's also common in India that we don't have to make appointments with our parents for dinner," Rai quipped which prompted a response from the audience while leaving David flustered, which does not happen a lot.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's epic reply to David Letterman on the Late Show with David Letterman below:

What did you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's clapback to David Letterman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: When Sanjay Dutt said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'beautiful side' will disappear once she enters Bollywood

The icing on the cake was the clip that was shown from Bride and Prejudice when Aishwarya's characters refer to Americans as imperialists.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×