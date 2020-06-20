When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a witty reply on Abhishek Bachchan & her being compared to Brangelina

In a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about the comparisons between Abhishek and herself with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina. Read below to know what the 46-year-old actress had to say about the comparisons.

Abhishek Bachchan and are amongst the ultimate power couples of Bollywood. The pair, who have worked in several films together, fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan after which Abhishek proposed to his ladylove in New York and the big, fat Indian wedding took place in 2007. Then, in 2011, they welcomed their baby girl, . Over the earlier years of their romance, Abhishek and Aishwarya were constantly being compared to Hollywood's then power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina.

Even during their first joint interview on The Oprah Show in 2009, Oprah Winfrey had referred to them as the Brad and Angelina of Bollywood. In a 2010 interview, while promoting her film, Raavan, which starred AB Jr. as the villain, Rai appeared on BBC News' Five Minutes With Matthew Stadlen. During the interview, when Matthew began to say, "You and your husband are a lot like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie," Aishwarya cut him off and quipped, "We always turn that around say, 'They're like the Aishwarya and Abhishek of America.'"

"These are just comparisons made by the media for easy reference but really, it's not something that we think about," the 46-year-old actress added.

Sassy yet classy, indeed!

Furthermore, when Matthew Stadlen quizzed the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star on what it's like to be called the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya confessed, "It's sweet and I thank people for the generosity. I don't entirely believe it."

And, if she had to choose the most handsome man in the world, other than Abhishek, the actress revealed, "Wow. Well, if you're gonna ask a girl, she's going to say her daddy. (laughs) It has to be my father. He's been the man for me until my husband as well."

