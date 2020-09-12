When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got a kiss from Aaradhya on vacay and Abhishek Bachchan captured it in the frame

Aishwarya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the power couple in Bollywood who are proud parents to Aaradhya Bachchan. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of their Maldives vacay that will leave you completely in awe.

Among the coolest parents in Bollywood, and Abhishek Bachchan’s name comes right at the top. The adorable duo never ceases to amaze fans as they shower love on their daughter Aaradhya tremendously. Be it her school functions or family get-togethers, Aaradhya is the apple of her mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek’s eyes. Often, mom Aishwarya shares cute photos of her on social media and they come as a treat for fans. However, off late, the trio is spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Amid this, we revisited an old photo shared by Abhishek back in 2016 where the doting father captured Aaradhya and Aishwarya in the frame. In the throwback photo, the sweetest moment between Aishwarya and Aaradhya was captured in the frame. Little Aaradhya could be seen planting a sweet kiss on mom Aishwarya’s cheek and dad Abhishek captured the two in the frame at the right time. Back then, Abhishek had shared the photo on his Instagram handle and gave fans a treat.

Currently, the trio has been spending time at home after they recovered fully from COVID 19. Back in July 2020, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID 19 and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Post the recovery, Aishwarya and Aaradhya reached home first and later, Big B and Abhishek were discharged. Aishwarya shared a sweet note of gratitude on social media to thank everyone who had prayed for her family and her amid the global pandemic.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s old photo:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Post that, she dubbed for Disney’s film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Hindi back in 2019. Now, as per reports, she is teaming up with her Guru Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Aishwarya may be seen playing a negative character. The actress had revealed that she was excited about it.

