When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about having 'every day' fights with hubby Abhishek Bachchan
Renowned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an earlier interview had revealed that she and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan fight almost 'every day.'
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been happily married for more than 16 years and are proud parents to daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple prefers to keep their personal life private on different occasions. However, fans became worried when Abhishek was seen without his wedding ring during a public appearance recently. Earlier in an old interview, when speaking about their marriage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had revealed that they used to fight almost “every day.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan
In an old 2010 interview with Vogue India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan admitted to having fights “every day”. While Aishwarya referred to them as “fights,” Abhishek described them as “disagreements.” Speaking about the same, Aishwarya informed the portal, “Oh, every day.” Abhishek then chimed in and clarified, “But they're more like disagreements, not fights. They're not serious, they're healthy. It'd be really boring otherwise.”
Abhishek Bachchan also talked about how they settle their disagreements, mentioning that typically, he is the one who apologizes after a fight and mentioned that they follow a rule to never sleep on a fight. When asked who among them is the one to make up, Abhishek said, “Me! Me. Women don't make up! But we have a rule, we don't sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we're just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they're always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn't matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it's futile, it makes no sense.”
About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s work front
Discussing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work, the actress made a strong comeback after four years with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, impressing the audience once again. This project was her another notable partnership with the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In the film, she played the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying an antagonist.
Abhishek Bachchan's most recent appearance was in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, where he was cast alongside Saiyami Kher.
