  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh and gave fans a picture perfect frame

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan
4706 reads Mumbai
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh and gave fans a picture perfect frameWhen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh and gave fans a picture perfect frame
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a social media diva, and every post of this Former Miss World goes viral in no time. From her vacation photos with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, to her family photos with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others, Aish, as she is fondly called, breaks the internet every time she posts a photo. Now as we speak, Aishwarya is hospitalized after she tested positive of the novel Coronavirus, and while we wish speedy recovery to the Bachchan’s, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they are seen posing for a photo .

Well, this photo is from a starry wedding that they attended in Udaipur when social distancing was not the new normal, and in the said photo, while Aishwarya is seen wearing a black attire, Deepika nails her red saree look and Ranveer as always, look dapper in tuxedo. Also, please don’t miss Aaradhya Bachchan also happily posing for the photo. Earlier, wrestler and actor John Cena had shared a photo of Aishwarya Rai on his Instagram feed when news of Aishwarya testing positive for COVID 19 had gone viral.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Check out the photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ~ Deepika Padukone Fanpage ~ (@deepikapadukone.ig) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Aishwarya and deepika are so beautiful... Aishwarya is epitome of grace elegance and charm. She is gorgeous... Luckily, deepika is carrying forward the legacy

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Aishwarya is the best from her generation and Deepika is the best from her generation. PERIODDD. Others cant relate.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement