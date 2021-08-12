When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted on celebrity break ups: I don’t believe we should judge

With much of the world stuck due to the pandemic, Bollywood buffs in the recent past have seen several prominent couples calling it quits for each other. Not all celebrity couples get a fairy-tale ending and going through public separation takes a toll on many of them. Divorces and break-ups also become a major topic of discussion among amasses, with many believing that relationships in the showbiz world are not meant to last. When this general opinion of people was put forth in front of the former Miss World, , she had an interesting answer for her followers.

In one of her past interviews with Filmfare, Aishwarya was asked about celebrity break-ups and the scrutiny of audiences that comes along with it. Upon listening to the question, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star, at first couldn’t decipher if celeb break-ups are ‘happy or sad’. Further, she reportedly claimed that everyone thinks through the choices they make before parting ways.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated, “Actually, I don’t know if it’s sad or happy. To each their own. They know why they are making those choices. And I’m sure they believe it’s for the better. I don’t believe we should judge. We should not use words like sad or great for them. I’m sure it’s well thought out especially when there are kids involved. I’m sure people think through the choices they make. It’s important to respect the space people seek during sensitive phases of their lives”.

Talking about the Jodhaa Akhar actor’s professional front, she was last seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the 2018 released film, Fanney Khan. She is now gearing up to feature in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The movie will mark Aishwarya’s return to the silver screens almost after a span of four years.

